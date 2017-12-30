POLITICS

Report: Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos told Australian diplomat Russia had Clinton emails

George Papadopolous/LinkedIn

WASHINGTON --
An Australian diplomat's tip appears to have helped persuade the FBI to investigate Russian meddling in the U.S. election. So says The New York Times.

The Times says Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos told the diplomat that Russia had thousands of emails incriminating Hillary Clinton. Australia passed that on to the FBI. The Times says the revelation that a Trump campaign member may have had inside information about the hacking of Democratic emails helped to spark the Russia probe.

Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is a cooperating witness. Court documents show he met in April 2016 with Joseph Mifsud, a professor in London who told him about Russia's cache of Clinton emails. The Times says Papadopoulos shared this information with the diplomat.
