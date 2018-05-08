Results: Mike Braun wins Indiana Republican senate primary

An independently wealthy businessman who largely self-financed his own campaign has beaten two sitting congressmen to become Indiana's Republican nominee for Senate.Republican primary voters picked Mike Braun to challenge Joe Donnelly, who is considered one of the Senate's most vulnerable Democrats.Braun ran as an outsider, blasting Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer as "career politicians" who failed to follow through on campaign promises.The multimillionaire owns Meyer Distributing, a national auto parts distribution business.Braun has campaigned on his business background and has pledged to bring back jobs that have been outsourced overseas.But an Associated Press review of his business record found he regularly imports goods from foreign countries and has been sued by employees in three states over unpaid wages and poor working conditionsA very contentious senate race is played out in Indiana Tuesday with the winner of the Republican Primary taking on an incumbent who is considered one of the top Democratic targets in the November general election.It is a race that has gained national headlines but one where President Trump has stayed on the sidelines.The primary features two sitting congressman and a former state representative who all have tried to position themselves as the most Trump-like, and the most conservative. They have combined for the most TV commercials of any Senate race in the country.But in the finals hours of what has been called one of the nastiest Senate races in the country, the republican candidates laid off on the attacks on one another.Congressmen Todd Rokita, who is from Munster in Lake County, expressed what is the Republican Party's overriding concern regardless of who wins the primary... beating incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly."We need someone that's tough enough to beat Joe Donnelly because he votes with Bernie Sanders, the avowed socialist, 85 percent of the time and I can't find a Hoosier who thinks Bernie Sanders is right one percent of the time," said Todd Rokita, (R) Candidate for Senate.Businessman and former state representative Mike Braun expressed a similar concern."If you're still interested in trying to get some things done in Washington, you know where it's been such a disappointment over the last few years, make sure you get out because in the case of Indiana you've got somebody who's going to bring a new dynamic there," Braun said.And Congressman Luke Messer was touting his Indiana Red Republican credentials."Everywhere we go my message is the same, I am who I say I am, I'm a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment conservative who supports President Trump," Messer said.The irony for voters is that all three candidates share a similar ideology."They're all very conservative they all have similar records on economics, taxes foreign policy, the national rifle association, pro-life and they're still attacking each other trying to distinguish themselves," said Dan Buksa, Vice Chairman of the Munster Republican Party.The candidates have resorted to mocking one another with ugly nicknames throughout the campaign... something the party hopes they can put behind them by November, but for this primary has frustrated some voters."Well, I guess I don't like all the name calling, back and forth and I just wish they would stick to the basic information about what they believe in," said Mary Paulette Miller.In Lake County voter turnout is expected to be around 20 percent which is something that local election officials call disappointing, but they say is an improvement from the 12 percent turnout a few years back when there was no senate race.