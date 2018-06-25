POLITICS

Retiring US Rep. Luis Gutierrez plans Chicago-to-Puerto Rico move

An emotional Luis Gutierrez announced in November 2017 that he won't run for re-election to Congress. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Longtime Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez says he'll be moving from Chicago to Puerto Rico after his term in Congress ends early next year.

Congressman Luis Gutierrez announced Tuesday that he will not be running for re-election in 2018 and endorsed Cook County Board Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia to replace him.

Gutierrez announced in late 2017 that he wouldn't see re-election to the congressional seat that he's held since 1992. The 64-year-old Gutierrez was born in Chicago to Puerto Rican parents and tells the Chicago Sun-Times he wants to help what he calls his "other home" recover from last year's hurricane damage.

Gutierrez is a leading member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and has pushed for federal aid to help rebuild Puerto Rico.

Gutierrez says he'll still spend lots of time in Chicago, including helping with his daughter's 2019 bid for a Chicago City Council seat and Mayor Rahm Emanuel's re-election campaign.
