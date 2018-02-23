Rick Gates, ex-Donald Trump campaign aide, pleads guilty

With the same attorney at his side as defrocked Illinois Congressman Dennis Hastert had, former Donald Trump aide Rick Gates on Friday became the fifth person to plead guilty to charges that grew out of the Russia investigation.Gates, represented by criminal defense attorney Tom Greene, pleaded guilty to two counts - conspiracy against the United States and making false statements to federal authorities.He appeared in front of U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Friday in Washington, D.C. Gates, 45, had no apparent family members with him or in the room, but he left relatives a note before court explaining his change of heart.His guilty plea strikes deepest at his longtime friend and co-defendant Paul Manafort, who was once chairman of the Trump campaign.Before Gates pleaded guilty, U.S. prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Greg Andres described how Gates help send millions of Manafort's dollars overseas and, "Mr. Manafort did not pay taxes on that income."Andres said Gates and Manafort "misled" tax accountants and did not disclose overseas accounts "in an effort to hide them." Gates and Manafort were lobbying for Ukraine, even though prosecutors say neither man registered as lobbyists as required by law.Oddly, Gates lied to FBI and Special Counsel's office just this month during what is known as a "proffer." That is a legal record of conduct provided by a defendant. Gates lied about conversations he had concerning Ukraine with Manafort and others, including a member of Congress. On Friday in court he admitted to telling lies.Gates guilty plea follows Thursday's new indictment naming him and former Manafort with 32 counts, including tax evasion and bank fraud. These charges are on top of the ones filed against both of them in October.Friday afternoon the D.C. special counsel filed new, streamlined charges against Manafort.The latest superseding indictment may not be the end of it. Depending on what Gates delivers to the special counsel there could be additional charges against Manafort. All of the legal maneuvering is thought to be tightening the screws on president trump's one-time campaign manager to cut a deal of his own.Gates now joins the roster of men cooperating with Special Counsel Mueller, including Chicagoan George Papadopoulos who was a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser.Manafort and Gates were charged with funneling $75 million dollars through offshore accounts, including in Cypru, -without paying taxes on much of it.Authorities say the crimes happened while both men worked on the Trump campaign.According to investigators, Manafort and Gates lived lavishly on the spoils: buying clothing in Beverly Hills for more than a half-million dollars, range rovers totaling $210,000 and landscaping pushing $1 million.Even though the charges, and Gates' new guilty plea, have no connection to the investigation of American election tampering, the case grew out of Mueller's look into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign.Gates had been facing up to 12 and a half years in jail, based on a 12-count indictment handed up in October. The plea deal will likely cut that in half -- or less, depending on the level of his cooperation and what his attorneys can argue for at sentencing. The judge said that based on sentencing guidelines, he could in reality face 57 to 71 months in prison. The high end figure seems unlikely to legal observers.His lawyer, veteran Washington white collar attorney Thomas Green, was on the team representing former House Speaker and Illinois congressman Dennis Hastert in a hush money sex case. Green won a plea deal for Hastert after he was charged with concealing nearly $1 million of $1.7 million in secret payments to hide allegations of sexual abuse.As he was kept on house arrest, Gates frequently pleaded with Judge Berman Jackson for leniency so that he could attend sporting events with his four children.Gates operated at the highest levels of the campaign during the same period Manafort, Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner met with a team of Russians in Trump Tower in June 2016. It was a time frame during which Gates was indispensable to Trump, leading the organizing efforts to help Trump win the Republican nomination.Once Trump fired Manafort in August 2016 following disclosures of how Gates and Manafort covertly directed a Washington lobbying campaign on behalf of Ukrainian interests, Gates' influence on the campaign waned.