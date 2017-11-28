Rick Steves, state lawmakers push to legalize marijuana in Illinois

Illinois lawmakers are holding a hearing on a controversial idea to legalize marijuana, which could bring some relief to taxpayers.Television travel show host Rick Steves is among the people fighting to legalize marijuana in Illinois and went before several committees of the General Assembly to make his point.Steves was joined by Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Heather Steans (D, Chicago) and House Committee on Public Safety and Appropriations Chairwoman Kelly Cassidy (D, Chicago) at a press conference Tuesday morning press conference where they talked about why lawmakers should support regulating and taxing pot."Seventy thousand people are locked up in our country every year, 700,000 people are arrested, for possession of marijuana, not violent crimes. They're not rich white guys, they're poor people and they're black people. It's amazing that it's happening in our country right now and there is just a way out of this," Steves said."Going towards legalization simply has been shown to work in other states to improve the quality of the product, reduce the black market and then you can tax and regulate it appropriately," said Steans.Proponents argue if passed, millions of dollars could be generated. Opponents, though, worry about the regulation and keeping pot of the black market.Officials from the state of Colorado, where marijuana is legal, went before the committee Tuesday.