POLITICS

Rick Steves, state lawmakers push to legalize marijuana in Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

Illinois lawmakers are holding a hearing on a controversial idea to legalize marijuana, which could bring some relief to taxpayers. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois lawmakers are holding a hearing on a controversial idea to legalize marijuana, which could bring some relief to taxpayers.

Television travel show host Rick Steves is among the people fighting to legalize marijuana in Illinois and went before several committees of the General Assembly to make his point.

Steves was joined by Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Heather Steans (D, Chicago) and House Committee on Public Safety and Appropriations Chairwoman Kelly Cassidy (D, Chicago) at a press conference Tuesday morning press conference where they talked about why lawmakers should support regulating and taxing pot.

"Seventy thousand people are locked up in our country every year, 700,000 people are arrested, for possession of marijuana, not violent crimes. They're not rich white guys, they're poor people and they're black people. It's amazing that it's happening in our country right now and there is just a way out of this," Steves said.

"Going towards legalization simply has been shown to work in other states to improve the quality of the product, reduce the black market and then you can tax and regulate it appropriately," said Steans.

Proponents argue if passed, millions of dollars could be generated. Opponents, though, worry about the regulation and keeping pot of the black market.

Officials from the state of Colorado, where marijuana is legal, went before the committee Tuesday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsmarijuanadrugsgeneral assemblyIllinoisChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Rep. Luis Gutierrez may not seek re-election, reports say
Rep. Luis Gutierrez will not seek reelection, sources say
President Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Sen. Warren
Candidates line up to file petitions for 2018 primary
More Politics
Top Stories
3 charged in Elmhurst burglaries
Mother faces felony charge after using recorder to thwart school bullies
Woman, 64, dies days after she was found with head stuck in fence
Royal wedding month, location announced
Missing 17-year-old girl reportedly may be with a 27-year-old soccer coach
Boy dies day after 11th birthday when truck slams into family's home
25-year-old man missing from Greater Grand Crossing
Police: Teens pummel homeless man to death
Show More
Indiana teacher charged with cocaine possession after video surfaces
Uber driver tricked into becoming 'getaway driver'
Man shot in Lincoln Square
Amber Alert: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
Rep. Luis Gutierrez may not seek re-election, reports say
Woman, 69, shot during West Town robbery
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video