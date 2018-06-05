POLITICS

Rod Blagojevich attorneys to file papers to commute sentence

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is serving a 14-year prison sentence. (WLS)

Rod Blagojevich legal team is expected to file papers Tuesday with the Department of Justice seeking to have his sentence commuted.

The filings comes days after President Donald Trump has said he's considering commuting the former Illinois governor's sentence.

Wife Patti Blagojevich has been making a series of public television appeals on her husband's behalf, claiming he was the victim of overzealous prosecutors. The pitch could resonate with Trump who has sounded a similar theme about the Mueller investigation.

Last week, Blagojevich wrote on op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal sounding a similar alarm about prosecutors.

Blagojevich has now served six and a half years of his 14 year sentence.

Tuesday morning, Governor Bruce Rauner was asked by ABC7 if he thinks Blagojevich's sentence should be commuted.

"Many judges, many legal experts, attorneys have reviewed that case and the facts around Blagojevich and they've all come to the conclusion that Blagojevich is exactly where he deserves to be," Rauner said.

However, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, said Monday that he thinks Blagojevich has served enough time for his corruption conviction.

President Trump has not given any indication of when he might make a decision about Blagojevich's
