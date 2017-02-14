  • BREAKING NEWS White House press briefing on Michael Flynn's resignation as National Security Adviser...WATCH NOW
SECRET SERVICE

Secret Service director retiring, led agency amid turmoil

Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2015, before the House Appropriations Homeland Security Budget hearing. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) --
The Secret Service director is retiring, for a second time.

Director Joseph Clancy came out of retirement more than two years ago to take over the embattled agency amid a series of embarrassing scandals and security missteps.

Clancy was made the interim director in late 2014 and President Barack Obama made the job permanent in early 2015. The agency announced his retirement in a tweet Tuesday.

His departure means that President Donald Trump will now pick the person he wants to lead the agency tasked with protecting him and his family among others.

Clancy, who will leave the Secret Service in March, was tapped to lead the agency after then-Director Julia Pierson was forced out after security breaches were made public in newspaper reports.

In a note to the agency, Clancy said it was time to leave the agency again for "personal reasons."

"My love for this agency has only complicated the decision further, but for personal reasons it is time," Clancy wrote. "I can assure you better days are ahead for this agency with new leadership at the director's position."

Clancy added that the search for a new directed has started.

Though largely praised for his leadership, Clancy's tenure was not without its own scandals.

Twice he had to go to Capitol Hill to explain the misdeeds of agents. Perhaps the most embarrassing was the unauthorized review of Rep. Jason Chaffetz's decade-old job application with the agency.

Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, had led investigations into allegations of wrongdoings and scandals at the Secret Service. Tuesday he praised Clancy's leadership and thanked him for his service.

He also encouraged Trump to look outside the agency for a new director.
Related Topics:
politicssecret serviceretirementthe white housePresident Donald TrumpThe White House
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
White House names possible shortlist for Flynn replacement
Trudeau talks trade with Trump at White House
Emanuel talks crime, transportation, infrastructure in Washington
Library of Congress store removes misspelled Trump poster
More Politics
Top Stories
Girl, 11, shot in head on South Side dies, relative says
2 siblings killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash
15-year-old girl missing from Gary may be in 'extreme danger'
Dad, daughter killed after car splits in half in high-speed crash; witnesses report racing
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
Man fatally struck in Des Plaines hit-and-run, police say
Show More
Burger King Israel offers 'Adults Meal' on Valentine's Day
Luxury cars stolen from Villa Park dealership
Uber driver credited with saving NC rape victim
22 lbs. of animal parts seized from luggage at Texas airport
White House names possible shortlist for Flynn replacement
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
More Photos