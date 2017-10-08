POLITICS

Senator Bob Corker hits back at President Trump, compares White House to 'adult day care center'

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, chats with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
Sen. Bob Corker is hitting back against President Donald Trump after a series of Trump tweets attacked the Tennessee Republican.

It's an extraordinary back-and-forth bashing on social media between a Republican president and a senator from his own party.

Here's what Corker is saying: "It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning."

Trump tweeted that he expected Corker to be an obstacle to the White House agenda's and charged that Corker "didn't have the guts to run" for re-election in 2018.

Trump accused Corker of being "largely responsible for the "horrendous" nuclear deal with Iran. But it was the Obama administration that negotiated that agreement.
