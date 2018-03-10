POLITICS

Sessions defends decision to recuse himself from probe; Nunberg testifies before grand jury

EMBED </>More Videos

Sam Nunberg testified before Robert Mueller's grand jury and Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended his decision to recuse himself from Mueller's probe. (WLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions went on the record at Georgetown University about his decision to recuse himself in the Russia probe.

Sessions maintained that he made the correct decision.

"There is a specific regulation that says if you participate in a campaign, it explicitly says that, then you cannot investigate that campaign of which you were a part," Sessions said.

Session's choice created tension between him and President Trump. Trump claimed he would not have chosen Sessions as Attorney General if he had known that Sessions would recuse himself.

Trump's former campaign aide Sam Nunberg also spoke out on Friday before Robert Mueller's grand jury. Nunberg had previously said he would refuse to testify in Mueller's probe.

"People say I had a meltdown on TV, I melted TV down that day," Nunberg said. "I wanted to show what this independent counsel, this independent investigation does to people like me."

"I was always going to comply with arriving today," Nunberg said. "This is my duty as an American, to testify, whether I like it or not."

Nunberg had a history with Trump going back to 2011. He was fired six weeks into the presidential campaign.

"I think Vladmir Putin, if you look at it objectively, is really taking advantage of the president," Nunberg said.

Nunberg added that he does not think the Mueller probe is a witch hunt and that it does not lead back to the president.

Related Topics:
politicsrobert muellerjeff sessionsrussiau.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
POLITICS
How Oprah would spend 10 minutes with Trump
Weekend Watch: Navy Pier and open records laws
Question swirl around Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
More Politics
Top Stories
Vernon Hills coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Nun dies in court during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Plainfield couple killed at Central Michigan University remembered at funeral
Body found in Joliet retention pond
1 dead in Joliet shooting at Izzy's Bar, suspect charged
Police arrest mom after 9-month-old baby found in road
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Authorities give few clues to why Army vet gunned down women
Show More
2 injured when car crashes into Subway restaurant in Chatham
First jail-wide, in-person voting held at Cook County Jail
Driver killed in shooting in Auburn Gresham
Girl accidentally shot by 3-year-old cousin in East Garfield Park
IRS scammer calls Texas police officer by mistake
More News
Top Video
'Fight For Air Climb' to be held Sunday at Presidential Towers in Chicago
Weekend Watch: Navy Pier and open records laws
International Home & Housewares Show
Lentil recipes for National Nutrition Month
More Video