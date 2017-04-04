Sessions orders review of federal agreements; CPD plans to move forward with reform

CHICAGO (WLS) --Police reform in Chicago could be put on hold if U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions gets his way.
He issued Monday a memo which spells out reasons why the federal government should stay out of police oversight.
Sessions is in no hurry to oversee changes happening within the Chicago Police Department or any local police department. In the memo, Sessions said the federal government should stay out of managing non-federal law enforcement agencies.
Dean Angelo, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago's police union, said he was glad to hear those words.
"I was happy to see that it happened so quickly, because politicians generally say something - people in politics - and it takes a while if they ever do react. But this is pretty quick," Angelo said.
Angelo said he was glad the memo addressed boosting police morale and supporting officers.
The Chicago Police Department was recently the subject of a months-long U.S. Department of Justice investigation sparked by the release of dashcam video that shows a white police officer, Jason Van Dyke, shooting black teen Laquan McDonald 16 times.
Now charged with murder, Van Dyke is off the force. But the federal investigation found other CPD officers engage in a "pattern and practice of using excessive force." Without outside monitoring coming in, some wonder if those officers will change their ways.
"That DOJ report of the Chicago Police Department was really damning. It really laid bare the problems in this department about codes of silence, encouraged lying, misuse of force. Those aren't going to be fixed simply because we say we want to," said Ed Yohnka, of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a joint statement in response to the Sessions memo. They promised the CPD will continue moving forward with reforms already put in place, to enhance training for officers and to strengthen the relation between police and civilians.
Another question in response to the memo is, will stop and frisk return to Chicago streets? Sessions is a proponent of stop and frisk, but through an agreement between the ACLU and the city, the practice ended in 2015.