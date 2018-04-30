POLITICS

South Korea president: Trump 'can take the Nobel prize'; Koreas need peace

President Donald Trump welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2017. (Susan Walsh)

SEOUL, South Korea --
South Korea's president is saying that U.S. President Donald Trump "can take the Nobel prize" as long as the Koreas receive peace in return.

Moon Jae-in made the comment Monday in response to a suggestion by the widow of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 after a summit with then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

The widow said Moon, who met with current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week, should also receive the prize. In the recent summit, Moon and Kim Jong Un walked together across the tense border and agreed to a raft of initiatives meant to ease animosity.

Moon responded that "President Trump can take the Nobel prize. The only thing we need is peace."
