State Rep. Lou Lang announces resignation as Illinois House Deputy Majority Leader after harassment allegations

Maryann Loncar comes forward with accusations against state rep Lou Lang @abc7 pic.twitter.com/3B96KeTncX — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) May 31, 2018

Illinois House Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang (D-Skokie) announced his resignation from the post Thursday. Lang also resigned from the House Ethics Committee.The resignations come after a medical marijuana activist accused him of harassment.Maryann Locar came forward Thursday with allegations of harassment, which she said started because she overheard a bribe offered to Lang and two other lawmakers by a Lake County company that was seeking and was later denied a medical marijuana license. She says that company has now sued over the denial.Lang released the following statement regarding the resignation:Following Lang's announcement, House Speaker Michael Madigan issued a statement saying: