  • BREAKING NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: FBI Director Comey testifies to Congress...NOW
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
POLITICS

State Sen. Daniel Biss says he's running for Illinois governor

llinois Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Skokie, speaks to lawmakers while on the Senate floor at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman file)

CHICAGO --
Democratic state Sen. Daniel Biss says he's running for Illinois governor in 2018.

Biss on Monday became the latest Democrat to announce he's seeking the nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The former math professor from Evanston says people in Illinois "are hurting because of the failed policies of the last two years."

Biss led an attack on Rauner and other Republicans during the 2016 election, creating a super PAC that ran ads linking them to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The Illinois Republican Party says Biss has supported Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan and would be "the North Shore branch of the Madigan machine."

Other Democrats who've already announced they're running include businessman Chris Kennedy and Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar. Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker says he's exploring a bid.
Related Topics:
politicsBruce RaunerelectionChicagoSpringfieldSkokie
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
Weekend Watch: Mayor Emanuel's emails
Trump, Merkel try to sidestep differences in first meeting
Trudeau hosts Ivanka Trump at show about Canadian hospitality
More Politics
Top Stories
Driver battered by passengers, crashes SUV into Brainerd home
Man shot 6 times entering courthouse near 26th, California, police say
Judge orders Chicago Army veteran deported to Mexico
Police: 2 dead, 16 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Retired US police chief detained by Customs at JFK
Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey recovered
David Rockefeller, billionaire philanthropist, dies at 101
Show More
3 killed in La Porte County semi crash ID'd
Missing teen's body found in woods after crash
2 burned bodies found in car belonging to 'Real Housewives' star, police say
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
Police: Man stabbed auto shop manager over delayed oil change
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
More Photos