Steve Bannon invited to speak at University of Chicago

Steve Bannon has accepted an invitation to speak at the University of Chicago.The university's newspaper said a professor extended the invitation to hear Bannon's insight into American politics.While a date has not been set, it would be Bannon's first public event since stepping down from Breitbart News.Bannon is the former White House chief strategist and former executive chairman of Breitbart News.Demonstrators will be on the University of Chicago campus Thursday to protest the appearance.