Strike against Syria draws mixed reactions

Protesters gathered in Chicago Saturday to condemn the United States' strike against Syria.The decision by President Donald Trump to punish the Assad regime for a suspected chemical weapons attack was met by mixed reactions, mainly along party lines.U.S. Representative Peter Roskam, a Republican, praised Trump's action saying in a statement, "Assad must pay a price for ruthlessly slaughtering his own citizens with chemical weapons."U.S. Congressman Brad Schneider, a Democrat, called for a more comprehensive strategy to deal with Syria at an unrelated panel discussion.The missile strikes have drawn the ire of chief Syrian government allies, Russia and Iran.Some critics, like Northwestern University political science professor Ian Hurd, say the decision to strike might be more about distracting from President Trump's political scandals than confronting the Assad regime."Assad in Syria will stay in power as long as Putin wants him there," Hurd said. "These attacks won't do anything to change that calculation. So, it merely adds more military destruction on top of an already ruined place."Even supporters of the strike said the decision could be on shaky legal ground because the president's authority under the Authority for Use of Military Force has not been updated since 2001.Concerns have also been voiced about the escalation of a conflict and increased numbers of refugees.