CHICAGO (WLS) --Friday marks 19 years since the Columbine High School shooting massacre and students in Chicago and nationwide are marking the date with a walkout.
Social media has been the driving force behind the walkout. Students at Walter Payton College Prep and many other CPS schools will be among those walking out.
The message is better gun control and the walkout is planned on a day when students are remembering the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado. That's where 12 students and a teacher were killed. So during the walkout today, students will pause for 13 seconds of silence.
Many CPS students are also planning to march downtown and rally at Federal Plaza.
It's been two months since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida where 17 were killed. A survivor was in Chicago Thursday talking to students about letting their voices be heard when it comes to tougher gun laws.
Friday, students in suburbs like Naperville, Wheaton and Oak Park will take part in this walkout, and thousands of other schools across the country will do the same.
The walkout here in the city will start at 10 a.m.