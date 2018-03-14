Students across Chicago area, US to walk out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence

One month after the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, students in Chicago and across the country will rally for gun control.St. Sabina is only one of several schools across the Chicago area and one of more than 3,000 across the country where students plan to walk out of class to protest gun violence.The nationwide walk out will start at 10 a.m. Some schools will have planned rallies and others will hold moments of silence.The unifying tie is that each program will last at least 17 minutes to honor each victim in the Florida shooting. In the city, St. Sabina, Perspectives Charter and Leo High School will add three extra minutes of silence, one minute for Commander Paul Bauer and two minutes for victims of Chicago gun violence.The mass protest marks one month since the deadly Parkland school shooting.Students at schools in Naperville and Barrington will also be walking out."I've gone to school every day for the past five years in fear of the unthinkable. I've needed to plan escape routes. I've found ideal places to hide," said Naperville North High School student Jacob Baron."I think that for once we're really coming together to be unified, that we all really care about and think that it's time for there to be change," said Barrington High School student Syd Bakal.The head of Chicago Public Schools assured parents that students would not be punished for participating. But the nationwide demonstration has other administrators scrambling, and some threatening discipline.The Chicago Republican Party is threatening a lawsuit, accusing principals of forcing students to participate.Gun rights supporters are planning their own rallies.In Romeoville, the walkout has been cancelled because of a a threat made by a student on social media. Romeoville police have made contact with the person and are investigating.