CHICAGO (WLS) --Thousands of students are expected Saturday to descend on Union Park in Chicago, as well as other Chicago area locations, for the March for Our Lives event which aim to demand stricter gun laws.
The March for Our Lives was started after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month when 17 people were killed.
Lyft is offering free rides to official March for Our Lives rallies. Click here for more information.
Before the Chicago rally, some Chicago students will be holding a die-in at Stroger Hospital before joining the Union Park event. At 10 a.m., student leaders of Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) will hold a universal prayer and locking of arms to raise awareness about the lives lost to gun violence on the South and West sides.
Other marches will be held in Glen Ellyn, Schaumburg, Downers Grove, Vernon Hills, Elgin, Frankfort, Skokie and Oswego, as well as Highland and Valparaiso in Indiana.
However, a much larger, main march will be held in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill a nearly mile-long stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue.
A program will feature teen speakers who have been impacted by gun violence. Speakers include several Chicago youth: Trevon Bosley, 19; Alex King, 18; D'Angelo McDade, 18; and Mya Middleton, 16.
In addition, there will be musical performances by Jennifer Hudson, Common, Miley Cyrus, Andra Day and Ariana Grande.
A group of Chicago students with an After School Matters program left Friday morning for the D.C. march.
On Friday in West Humboldt Park, more than 200 students from Rowe-Clark Math and Science Academy held their own March for Our Lives Friday afternoon along Chicago Avenue.
"Once Parkland happened it occurred to me and some other peers that violence and gun violence was everywhere, and in Chicago it's an epidemic," said Ella Carter, organizer of the march.