  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 11AM: March for Our Lives Chicago in Union Park
POLITICS

March for Our Lives: Students to gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies

EMBED </>More Videos

About 30,000 youth are expected to attend a March for Our Lives Chicago event at Union Park. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of students are expected Saturday to descend on Union Park in Chicago, as well as other Chicago area locations, for the March for Our Lives event which aim to demand stricter gun laws.

The March for Our Lives was started after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month when 17 people were killed.

The Union Park rally will start at 11 a.m. WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Lyft is offering free rides to official March for Our Lives rallies. Click here for more information.

Before the Chicago rally, some Chicago students will be holding a die-in at Stroger Hospital before joining the Union Park event. At 10 a.m., student leaders of Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) will hold a universal prayer and locking of arms to raise awareness about the lives lost to gun violence on the South and West sides.

Other marches will be held in Glen Ellyn, Schaumburg, Downers Grove, Vernon Hills, Elgin, Frankfort, Skokie and Oswego, as well as Highland and Valparaiso in Indiana.

March for Our Lives: What you need to know for March. 24
On March 24, students in Washington and around the world will hit the streets to demand legislative action to curb gun violence in schools.

However, a much larger, main march will be held in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill a nearly mile-long stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue.

A program will feature teen speakers who have been impacted by gun violence. Speakers include several Chicago youth: Trevon Bosley, 19; Alex King, 18; D'Angelo McDade, 18; and Mya Middleton, 16.

WATCH LIVE: MARCH FOR OUR LIVES IN D.C.

In addition, there will be musical performances by Jennifer Hudson, Common, Miley Cyrus, Andra Day and Ariana Grande.

March for our Lives: The names and faces to know ahead of the demonstrations
From student activists to celebrity performers, here's who you can expect to see at March for Our Lives on March 24.


A group of Chicago students with an After School Matters program left Friday morning for the D.C. march.

On Friday in West Humboldt Park, more than 200 students from Rowe-Clark Math and Science Academy held their own March for Our Lives Friday afternoon along Chicago Avenue.

"Once Parkland happened it occurred to me and some other peers that violence and gun violence was everywhere, and in Chicago it's an epidemic," said Ella Carter, organizer of the march.

Everything you need to know about March for Our Lives
Students, teachers, parents and their allies will converge on the nation's capital this weekend to rally for gun control and school safety measures.
Local students plan March For Our Lives
Local high school students are organizing March for Our Lives Chicago, which calls for the end of gun violence in schools and around the country. The rally and march will be held Saturday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our Livesgun violencegun controlprotestrallyparkland school shootingschool shootingWashington D.C.ChicagoO'HareWest LoopWest TownHumboldt ParkBrighton Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
What to know about March for Our Lives
Parkland survivors featured on cover of Time magazine
Students across Chicago area prepare to 'March for Our Lives' Saturday
Everything you need to know about March for Our Lives
Faces and names to know ahead of March for our Lives
POLITICS
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
Chicago students in city, D.C. prepare for March for Our Lives 2018 rally
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
From Hollywood to Washington: Celebs who've held political office
More Politics
Top Stories
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on West Side
Teen critically hurt by sticking head out of moving Red Line train, hitting pole
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Chicago family sues CPD after officers raid the wrong home
Streets & Sanitation trucks pay tribute to slain worker
Police: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in Aurora shootout
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
Show More
Twin babies found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
Deportation imminent for veteran who served 2 tours in Afghanistan
'Church that refuses to die' celebrates rebirth
Company offering 12-foot wide family-sized mattress
More News
Top Video
Streets & Sanitation trucks pay tribute to slain worker
Chicago family sues CPD after officers raid the wrong home
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video