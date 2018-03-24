Students are planning to descend on Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, as well as other sites throughout the Chicago area, for satellite March for Our Lives events, which aim to end gun violence in schools.The March for Our Lives was started after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month when 17 people were killed.The Union Park rally will start at 11 a.m.However, a much larger, main march will be held in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill a nearly mile-long stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue.A program will feature teen speakers who have been impacted by gun violence. Speakers include several Chicago youth: Trevon Bosley, 19; Alex King, 18; D'Angelo McDade, 18; and Mya Middleton, 16.In addition, there will be musical performances by Jennifer Hudson, Common, Miley Cyrus, Andra Day and Ariana Grande.A group of Chicago students with an After School Matters program left Friday morning for the D.C. march.On Friday in West Humboldt Park, more than 200 students from Rowe-Clark Math and Science Academy held their own March for Our Lives Friday afternoon along Chicago Avenue."Once Parkland happened it occurred to me and some other peers that violence and gun violence was everywhere, and in Chicago it's an epidemic," said Ella Carter, organizer of the march.