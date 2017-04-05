POLITICS

Suburban municipal election results coming in

Results came in Wednesday morning for municipal elections in several Chicago suburbs, including some mayoral races and referendums. Polls were open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, southwest suburban Bolingbrook's longtime mayor appears to be holding on to his job. He led race by about 100 votes.

Mayor Roger Claar sparked controversy last year by hosting a fundraiser for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at the village-owned golf course. His opponent, Jackie Traynere, who is currently a Will County board member, snagged endorsements from Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

"She took that opportunity to pound on me for being affiliated or associated with Donald Trump, the president of the United States. I can't unwind the clock. No question, it made a difference," Claar said Tuesday night.

Claar has been in office for 31 years.

In south suburban Markham, there are questions about whether the front runner in the mayor's race can legally serve if he wins. Roger Agpawa has a felony mail fraud conviction. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has said she will have him removed if he wins.

Write-in candidate Kenneth Muldrow, Jr., has a misdemeanor conviction.

Voters made history in north suburban Waukegan. They chose their first black mayor, Sam Cunningham. He unofficially defeated Lisa May, who would have been the first woman mayor for Waukegan.

It's a close mayor's race in north suburban Evanston. With all precincts reporting around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Cook County Clerk's website had Steve Hagerty unofficially winning the seat by just 163 votes.

He was running against Alderman Mark Tendam, who wanted to be Evanston's first openly-gay mayor. He believes the affluent northern suburb is becoming too expensive and promised affordable housing and jobs will be a priority.

Hagerty supports affordability as well. He built a consulting business working with municipalities recovering from disasters.

Both men also support a school tax hike referendum.

A $14.5 million property tax hike both candidates supported, on the ballot for Evanston Skokie School District 65, looked like it would pass easily as of Tuesday night. The district said if it failed, class sizes could have increased and there would have been layoffs.

In northwest suburban Palatine, the issue of transgender student access to locker rooms and bathrooms was the key issue in the school-board race. Three parents running for the Township High School District 211 board have said they will roll back a policy allowing students to access the facilities of their gender identity. As of Tuesday night, it did not appear those three would be elected.

