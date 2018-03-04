Sunday alcohol sales begin in Indiana

Starting Sunday, for the first time in Indiana's history, shoppers will be able to buy alcohol.Sales will begin at noon on Sunday, March 4.It's the start of a new era after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the legislation Wednesday, saying "Cheers" as he turned to shake hands with lawmakers.Liquor stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and big box retailers can all start selling beer, wine, and spirits between noon and 8 p.m. on Sundays.Holcomb said the change is about giving consumers more choices.