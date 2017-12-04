POLITICS

Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

FILE - This June 20, 2012, file photo shows a view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

The justices, with two dissenting votes, said Monday that the policy can take full effect even as legal challenges against it make their way through the courts. The action suggests the high court could uphold the latest version of the ban that Trump announced in September.

The ban applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Lower courts had said people from those nations with a claim of a "bona fide" relationship with someone in the United States could not be kept out of the country. Grandparents, cousins and other relatives were among those courts said could not be excluded.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor would have left the lower court orders in place.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will be holding arguments on the legality of the ban this week.

Both courts are dealing with the issue on an accelerated basis, and the Supreme Court noted it expects those courts to reach decisions "with appropriate dispatch."

Quick resolution by appellate courts would allow the Supreme Court to hear and decide the issue this term, by the end of June.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpu.s. supreme court
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
John Anderson, Ex-Illinois congressman and 1980 presidential candidate dies
Todd Stroger not running for Cook County board president
Todd Stroger not running for Cook County board president
President Trump endorses embattled Republican Roy Moore
More Politics
Top Stories
Illinois state capitol evacuated for bomb threat
Ad promises U of I students 'You won't feel like you're in China when you're on our buses'
Body of missing 4-year-old girl found in pond
$1M bond for man charged in death of girlfriend's daughter, 3
Chicago Tribune crime reporter carjacked in Bridgeport
Florida coach found with missing teen in New York charged
'Cult leader' accused of murdering multiple children over decades
3 juveniles arrested in homeless man's beating death
Show More
Young mother dies days after contracting flu
Chicago Weather: Gusty winds damage building | Temps to drop
Driver dives in front of bus to save toddler
Fired Cook Co. deputy returns to work after being reinstated by judge
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos