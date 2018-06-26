POLITICS

Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban

EMBED </>More Videos

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The 5-4 decision is the court's first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by his four conservative colleagues.

Roberts wrote that presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration. He also rejected the challengers' claim of anti-Muslim bias.

The court may have signaled its eventual approval in December, when the justices allowed the policy to take full effect even as the court fight continued and lower courts had ruled it out of bounds.

Roberts was careful not to endorse either Trump's provocative statements about immigration in general and Muslims in particular.

"We express no view on the soundness of the policy," Roberts wrote.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent that based on the evidence in the case "a reasonable observer would conclude that the Proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus." She said her colleagues arrived at the opposite result by "ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent, and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the Proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens."

Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan also dissented.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtu.s. supreme courtdonald trumptravelbanmuslimsu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Asylum seeker from Brazil sues government to reunite with son held in Chicago
Reporters get first look inside child migrant tent city
Retiring Rep. Luis Gutierrez plans Chicago-to-Puerto Rico move
Durbin visits Chicago kids making cards for children separated from parents
More Politics
Top Stories
10 shot, 1 fatally, in 2 separate South Side shootings
Girl, 16, struck in face with hammer in Gold Coast
DNA evidence leads to DJ's arrest in teacher's 1992 killing
VIDEO: Woman's outburst on Spirit flight stuns passengers
Giant beehive hangs above State Street in downtown Chicago
Woman questioned in attempted kidnapping at Greyhound bus station
12-year-old boy missing from Porter County, Ind., found
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
Show More
Chicago minimum wage increases to $12 on July 1
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Long Beach fire captain
2 seriously hurt in Elgin rollover crash
Asylum seeker from Brazil sues government to reunite with son held in Chicago
At the family farm, Kathy Brock's passion for storytelling was born
More News