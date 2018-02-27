POLITICS

Supt. Johnson heading to Springfield to support gun control bill named for Cmdr. Paul Bauer

Superintendent Eddie Johnson is heading to Springfield to support a gun control bill named for slain Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is heading to Springfield to make the case for a new law which he says will make us all safer.

The bill is named for fallen Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer, and it specifically targets the weapon used by Bauer's alleged killer.

Superintendent Johnson is pushing for gun reform. He plans to head back to Springfield to continue his fight for stricter gun control measures.

He's pushed for harsher penalties against repeat gun offenders since he took the job, but this time is different. After the death of Commander Paul Bauer at the hands of a repeat gun offender, he is demanding even more.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel also supports this proposal and is encouraging residents to get behind the effort.

"Watch what they do this week. If they vote no, you got to vote the vote. You got to show up with as much energy and as much commitment as those who do not support an assault weapon ban, do not support a waiting period on assault weapon purchases, do not support raising the age from 18 to 21," Emanuel said.

The bill is called the "Commander Paul Bauer Act". Bauer was shot six times while chasing a suspect earlier this month.

The proposed bill would ban extended magazines and increase penalties for non-law enforcement use of body armor.

The bill will go before an Illinois House committee Tuesday.
