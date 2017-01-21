POLITICS

Thousands expected Women's March on Chicago

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 50,000 people are expected downtown in Saturday's Women's March on Chicago.

A rally is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Jackson Boulevard, followed by the march at 11:30 a.m. Speakers and performers at the rally are expected to include Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton, the mother of Hadiya Pendleton, and members of the Chicago cast of "Hamilton."

The march will travel west from the rally down Jackson Boulevard through the Loop to Federal Plaza. Both Jackson and Columbus are closed to traffic for the march.

Friday night, city workers began installing fences and barricades to outline the march route and keep people safe.

On what inspired the march, organizer Jessica Scheller said. "It's about more than the election of the president, it's about the mindset which led to his election."

This march in Chicago is one of more than 600 happening around the world Saturday, including in Washington D.C. where hundreds of thousands are expected.
Related Topics:
politicswomenprotestdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
PHOTOS: First lady inaugural ball fashion through the years
Describe your feelings about America under President Trump
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump protesters march through the Loop, briefly block LSD
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
President Trump Signs Executive Order 'Minimizing the Economic Burden' of Obamacare
Police: Extra patrols after 13-year-old punched, robbed
Senate Confirms Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security
Trump protesters clash with DC police after inauguration
Show More
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
Imagination comes alive at the Chicago International Puppet Festival
Olivet Nazarene University marching band performs at inauguration parade
Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty to 17 charges, officials say
Metra fares to increase in February
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos