Thousands expected Women's March on Chicago

More than 50,000 people are expected downtown in Saturday's Women's March on Chicago.A rally is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Jackson Boulevard, followed by the march at 11:30 a.m. Speakers and performers at the rally are expected to include Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton, the mother of Hadiya Pendleton, and members of the Chicago cast of "Hamilton."The march will travel west from the rally down Jackson Boulevard through the Loop to Federal Plaza. Both Jackson and Columbus are closed to traffic for the march.Friday night, city workers began installing fences and barricades to outline the march route and keep people safe.On what inspired the march, organizer Jessica Scheller said. "It's about more than the election of the president, it's about the mindset which led to his election."This march in Chicago is one of more than 600 happening around the world Saturday, including in Washington D.C. where hundreds of thousands are expected.