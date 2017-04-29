Thousands march in Chicago to protest climate policies

Thousands of people have marched through downtown Chicago and outside Trump Tower to demand action to prevent climate change and protect the environment.Saturday's rain-soaked march coincided with hundreds of similar events across the U.S. as President Donald Trump marks his 100th day in office.Among those attending the Chicago rally were members of the union representing Environmental Protection Agency employees. Trump has proposed cutting the EPA's budget by almost one-third, eliminating more than 3,000 jobs.John O'Grady is president of the American Federation of Government Employees Council 238. He says the march is "a chance to speak out in unity against this administration" and its "ridiculous gutting of the EPA budget and staffing."Others spoke out about local environmental concerns, crumbling water systems and Illinois' state budget impasse.