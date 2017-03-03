Tom Hanks gives White House press coffee maker

WASHINGTON D.C. --Actor Tom Hanks sent the White House Press Corps a shiny new espresso machine.
His present included a note that plays off a Superman catchphrase: "To the White House Press Corps: Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially the Truth Part."
Here is the note @tomhanks sent with the coffee machine pic.twitter.com/vFo4m1OXxf— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) March 2, 2017
The message was topped with an illustration of American troops.
Giving the press corps coffee machines has become something of a tradition for the actor. Back in 2004, he stopped by the White House press room and found journalists drinking coffee from a vending machine, per the Los Angeles Times.
Hanks took matters into his own hands and got them an espresso machine, saying he hoped it would make "the 24-hours news cycle a bit more pleasant."
He swung by again 2010, and, after seeing the machine's dirty coffee filter, sent along a new machine for those "poor slobs."