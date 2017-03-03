POLITICS

Tom Hanks gives White House press coffee maker

WASHINGTON D.C. --
Actor Tom Hanks sent the White House Press Corps a shiny new espresso machine.

His present included a note that plays off a Superman catchphrase: "To the White House Press Corps: Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially the Truth Part."


The message was topped with an illustration of American troops.

Giving the press corps coffee machines has become something of a tradition for the actor. Back in 2004, he stopped by the White House press room and found journalists drinking coffee from a vending machine, per the Los Angeles Times.

Hanks took matters into his own hands and got them an espresso machine, saying he hoped it would make "the 24-hours news cycle a bit more pleasant."

He swung by again 2010, and, after seeing the machine's dirty coffee filter, sent along a new machine for those "poor slobs."
