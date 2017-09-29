POLITICS

Tom Price resigns as Secretary of Health and Human Services

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks at the Mirmont Treatment Center Friday Sept. 15, 2017, in Media, Pa. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

WASHINGTON (WLS) --
Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price offered his resignation Friday and President Donald Trump accepted, the White House said.

Price has been engulfed in a controversy about his use of costly charter planes on government business. He took 26 private chartered flights that cost more than $400,000. His public regrets and partial repayment of $51,000 did not calm the furor.

In a statement, the White House said Don J. Wright of Virginia will be designated as Acting Secretary as of 11:59 p.m. Friday night. Wright currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
