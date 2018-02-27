I-TEAM

Top Dems ask for info on Chicago banker tied to Manafort

By and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Top Democrats are asking the Pentagon for records about a Chicago banker linked to ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort. Today, Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and Rep. Stephen Lynch, the Ranking member of the Subcommittee on National Security sent a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis asking for information on Chicago banker Stephen Calk.

In the letter, they cite "'extremely troubling' press reports suggesting" that Calk "may have made loans of up to $16 million" to Manafort "in exchange for alleged promises to name him Secretary of the Army."

The congressmen also asked the Pentagon to provide a briefing and produce documents related to Calk by March 13th.

Neither Calk nor officials from his bank, The Federal Savings Bank, responded to I-Team requests for comment for this report.

CLICK HERE to read the letter.
PREVIOUS I-TEAM COVERAGE
Ex-Trump aide looped into Chicago banker's divorce case
Faced with his co-defendant's guilty plea on Friday and with a new indictment against him, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's name has also been dragged into a high-dollar Chicago divorce case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsI-Teamu.s. & worldrussia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ex-Trump aide looped into Chicago banker's divorce case
I-TEAM
As opioid problem deepens, Chicago imports new top drug officer
I-Team: Wild Fire: When a drug deal goes bad
Suburban drivers angry about possible red light camera traps
Video evidence: New charges against 16 inmates in county jail fracas
More I-Team
POLITICS
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Obama surprises crowd at public meeting about presidential center
Supt. Johnson testifies in Springfield in support of bill named for Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Jared Kushner's security clearance downgraded
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at Longwood Manor bus stop
AP: Woman tells police she had baby after Steve Wynn raped her in Chicago
3 charged in Loop CTA tunnel robbery
Obama surprises crowd at public meeting about presidential center
York Road partially closed in Elmhurst for police activity
Chicago woman wins $1 million with scratch-off lotto ticket
As opioid problem deepens, Chicago imports new top drug officer
Stepmother appears in court amid frantic search for missing boy
Show More
Illinois school district considers arming teachers
Volleyball coach hit with class-action lawsuit over sex abuse claims
Family of residents at 'deplorable' Dixmoor assisted-living facility demand answers
Lake Station City Hall collecting food, supplies for flooding victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos