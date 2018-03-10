POLITICS

Trump attends rally for Congressional candidate Saccone

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump attended a campaign rally for Pennsylvania Congressional candidate Rick Saccone Saturday. (WLS)

MOON TOWNSHIP, Penn. --
President Donald Trump hit the road Saturday to rally support for a Congressional candidate in Pennsylvania.

Trump energized the crowd for Pennsylvania State Representative Rick Saccone by tackling his favorite topics - fake news and North Korea.

"They're not sending missiles up and I believe that, I believe that, I really do," Trump said. "I think they wanna do something. I think they wanna make peace. I think it's time and I think we've shown great strength."

Trump won the 18th Congressional District outside Pittsburgh by nearly 20 points.

Saccone hoped to play off Trump's popularity in the tight Congressional race against Democrat Conor Lamb, 33, who is a former Marine and federal prosecutor.

The Congressional seat in question has been Republican-controlled for 15 years. It became vacant after eight-term Congressman Tim Murphy resigned amid scandal.

"We need our Congressman Saccone, we have to have him," Trump said. "We have to have him. Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, the only chance she's got to become Speaker is electing Democrats. You know, we don't have a big margin."

The rally was originally scheduled for mid-February, but was postponed due to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The president said he predicted the meeting to be a "tremendous success" and said he believes North Korea will keep its word and suspend missile tests ahead of the meeting.

The meeting is expected to take place by May.

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
POLITICS
Sessions defends decision to recuse himself from probe; Nunberg testifies before grand jury
How Oprah would spend 10 minutes with Trump
Weekend Watch: Navy Pier and open records laws
Question swirl around Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un
More Politics
Top Stories
Vernon Hills coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Missing person found in Plainfield retention pond
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Body discovered after 4-hour barricade situation in Sauk Village
Plainfield couple killed at Central Michigan University remembered at funeral
Police arrest mom after 9-month-old baby found in road
Nun dies in court during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Suspect arrested after California shooting leaves officer dead
Show More
1 dead in Joliet shooting at Izzy's Bar, suspect charged
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Driver killed in shooting in Auburn Gresham
First jail-wide, in-person voting held at Cook County Jail
Authorities give few clues to why Army vet gunned down women
More News
Top Video
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Open Outcry brings fresh take on beer, pizza to Beverly
Vernon Hills coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Plainfield couple killed at Central Michigan University remembered at funeral
More Video