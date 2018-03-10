Trump attends rally for Congressional candidate Saccone

President Donald Trump hit the road Saturday to rally support for a Congressional candidate in Pennsylvania.Trump energized the crowd for Pennsylvania State Representative Rick Saccone by tackling his favorite topics - fake news and North Korea."They're not sending missiles up and I believe that, I believe that, I really do," Trump said. "I think they wanna do something. I think they wanna make peace. I think it's time and I think we've shown great strength."Trump won the 18th Congressional District outside Pittsburgh by nearly 20 points.Saccone hoped to play off Trump's popularity in the tight Congressional race against Democrat Conor Lamb, 33, who is a former Marine and federal prosecutor.The Congressional seat in question has been Republican-controlled for 15 years. It became vacant after eight-term Congressman Tim Murphy resigned amid scandal."We need our Congressman Saccone, we have to have him," Trump said. "We have to have him. Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, the only chance she's got to become Speaker is electing Democrats. You know, we don't have a big margin."The rally was originally scheduled for mid-February, but was postponed due to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.The president said he predicted the meeting to be a "tremendous success" and said he believes North Korea will keep its word and suspend missile tests ahead of the meeting.The meeting is expected to take place by May.