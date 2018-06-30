Trump claims he won't ask Supreme Court candidates' opinions of Roe v. Wade

President Donald Trump said he's interviewing Supreme Court candidates at his golf club in New Jersey this weekend, but there's one thing he claims they won't discuss: the candidates' opinion on Roe vs. Wade."I will be making my choice for justice of the United States Supreme Court on the first Monday after the July 4th holiday, July 9th!," Trump tweeted Saturday.Earlier, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One he had narrowed his short list of contenders down to five, two of whom are women.Despite campaign promises to the contrary, Trump told Fox News that the candidates' position on abortion is not critical.Many conservatives and Evangelical Christians believe Trump's pick could ultimately lead to the reversal of Roe vs. Wade."Women's lives are at stake. Make no mistake. This is about whether we are going to criminalized women's health care decisions," Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said.In the three days since Justice Kennedy announced his retirement, Republicans have pushed to fill the seat ahead of midterm elections."We now know that the person who replaces him, whoever that might be, will effect American life, maybe for decades to come," said journalist Cokie Roberts.Lawmakers are preparing for a battle over the confirmation. Democrats are already trying to stop any vote, echoing the argument used by Republicans when they blocked the confirmation of Merrick Garland because it was an election year."No one makes it to the Supreme Court without going through the United States Senate, and in the United States Senate, everyone has a vote," said Senator Elizabeth Warren.Justice Anthony Kennedy planned to retire at the end of August. He was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1987.