POLITICS

Trump donates first quarter salary to VA

President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump is donating his first quarter salary to the Department of Veterans Affairs, as his search continues for a nominee to lead the agency.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders presented a check from the president to acting VA secretary Robert Wilkie during the White House briefing on Thursday.

Trump has pledged to return his entire salary to the federal government, and has used the symbolic check handover quarterly to highlight his administration's policy efforts.

The VA has been rocked by turmoil in recent months, including by the March firing of former secretary David Shulkin amid ethics concerns and internal discord. Trump's nominee to fill the post, White House doctor Ronny Jackson, withdrew from consideration last month.

Wilkie is among those being considered to fill the post permanently.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsveteransva hospitalsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion
Emanuel allies raise integrity concerns about Lightfoot
1st African-American Illinois Supreme Court justice retiring
Chicago Plan Committee unanimously approves Obama Presidential Center plans
More Politics
Top Stories
2 shot at South Holland gas station
LIVE COVERAGE: Confirmed injuries after Santa Fe HS schooting
Dixon High School shooter due in court
NY attorney in 'racist rant' shamed on social media, kicked out of office
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
50 Cent named in revenge porn allegation by VH1 star
Woman jumps off NYC building with 7-year-old boy
CPD officer dragged during West Englewood traffic stop
Show More
Check your tickets: lottery ticket worth $1.45 million sold in Naperville
US approves 1st drug developed to prevent chronic migraines
Shots fired at Trump golf club; man arrested
Woman sues security after man allegedly assaults her in Loop elevator
More News