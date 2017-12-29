  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
POLITICS

Trump: East Coast could use some 'good old Global Warming' this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump denied collusion with Russia and said he believe the Mueller investigation will be fair in an interview with the New York Times.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. --
President Donald Trump says the East Coast "could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming" as bitterly cold temperatures are expected to freeze large swaths of the country this holiday weekend.

Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday, "In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year's Eve on record." He added: "Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!"

The president did not acknowledge the difference between the weather and the climate. Weather refers to the atmospheric conditions during a shorter period, while climate is a longer view of weather patterns.

Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about climate change science, calling global warming a "hoax" created by the Chinese to damage American industry.

He announced earlier this year his intention to pull out of the landmark Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas production. The accord set goals for slowing the rate of climate change by reducing the emissions that contribute to melting Arctic ice, increasing sea levels and changing weather patterns across the globe.

The U.N.'s weather and climate agency said last month that 2017 was on track to become the hottest year on record aside from those impacted by the El Niño phenomenon, which can contribute to higher temperatures.

Last year set a record for Earth's average global temperature.

In an impromptu interview with The New York Times Thursday at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller is "going to be fair" with respect to Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year and alleged ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Trump said "everybody knows" his people did not collude with Russians, insisting the "real stories" involve Democrats and their relationship with Russians during the campaign. Trump also told the Times he wasn't worried about the uncertainty concerning when the Mueller investigation might be concluded.

Of the Mueller probe, he said it makes America "look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position."

On China, Trump said he had been "soft," but claimed that the country sent oil to North Kora and threatened to push back.

Trump also denied that his administration does not work well with Democrats.

"We started taxes," Trump said. "And we don't hear from the Democrats. You know, we hear BS from the Democrats."

ABC7 contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpweatherglobal warmingcoldsnowu.s. & worldenvironmentpoliticsFloridaWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
New Illinois Laws 2018: Laws that take effect January 1
Obama to America: Keep changing the world in 2018
Judge rejects anti-abortion groups' lawsuit against Illinois abortion law
California doctor develops breathalyzer measuring THC on breath
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: 3 in of snow Friday will make for slippery PM rush
Letter shames woman in mourning who didn't decorate home for Christmas
Dog found 'frozen solid' on porch; 2nd dog found in home, shivering
Former addicts accuse 'Dr. Phil' of hurting their recovery
iPhone customers racing to replace batteries after Apple apology
Chicago FOP demands clarification of COPA ruling on shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones
New emergency department opens at UChicago Medicine
NEW VIDEO: 1,000 juveniles cause disruption at mall
Show More
DCFS investigating death of 1-year-old Broadview boy
Glazed and Infused's last donut shop closes Sunday
Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb knighted in Queen's New Year honors list
Man accused of rigging door to electrocute pregnant wife
Sue Grafton, mystery writer, dies at 77
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
More than 85k Cook County homeowners prepay property taxes, payments to be accepted over the weekend
Chicago Weather: 3 in of snow Friday will make for slippery PM rush
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video