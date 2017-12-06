Defying dire, worldwide warnings, President Donald Trump prepared Wednesday to declare Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move upending decades of U.S. policy and carrying unclear consequences for Mideast peace efforts.Although officials said Trump would again delay action on his oft-repeated campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital risks infuriating the Muslim world, and potentially sparking protests that could fray American alliances in the world's most volatile region.Trump administration officials cast the president's impending announcement as a simple acknowledgement of the "historical and current reality" of Jerusalem, which Israel effectively controls but whose status has been contested for centuries. But any presidential pronouncement, even couched as Trump's personal opinion, breaks from Washington's painstakingly maintained position of neutrality, which has held that the city's ultimate fate must be determined through Israeli-Palestinian negotiation.Ahead of Trump's White House speech, Arab and Muslim leaders spoke about the potential for violence. In Gaza, hundreds of Palestinian protesters burned American and Israeli flags. They also waved Palestinian flags and banners proclaiming Jerusalem as their "eternal capital," language that Israelis similarly use.Even America's closest allies in Europe questioned the wisdom of Trump's radical departure from past U.S. positions. Trump faced a deadline this week on whether to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, not on stating his view or his nation's on whether Jerusalem should be considered the Israeli capital.U.S. officials who previewed Trump's address said his recognition of Jerusalem wouldn't compromise the city's geographic and political borders, which would still have to be determined by Israel and the Palestinians. Trump also isn't eliminating the possibility of Palestinians realizing their aspiration of establishing east Jerusalem as the capital of a future nation, said the officials, who weren't authorized to be quoted by name and briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.Almost all of Israel's government agencies and parliament are in Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv, where the U.S. and other countries maintain embassies, the officials explained. Other officials familiar with internal administration talks in recent weeks cite another powerful motivation for the president: his desire to fulfill his campaign pledge in some form to reflect Israel's strong sense of ownership of Jerusalem.To that end, officials said Trump will instruct the State Department to begin a multiyear process of planning the move to a Jerusalem embassy. That order effectively buys Trump time as he continues the practice of his predecessors, who similarly waived the U.S. legal requirement to establish a Jerusalem embassy for more than two decades on national security grounds.But the declaration of Jerusalem as the capital is a powerful symbolic step in its own right. The United States has never endorsed the Jewish state's claim of sovereignty over any part of Jerusalem and has seen the city's future as indelibly linked to a comprehensive Arab-Israeli peace agreement. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been trying to restart a new peace process.Jerusalem includes the holiest ground in Judaism. It's also home to Islam's third-holiest shrine and major Christian sites, and any perceived harm to Muslim claims to the city has triggered protests in the past, in the Holy Land and beyond.Saudi Arabia's King Salman, one of several Arab leaders to speak to Trump this week, warned the U.S. leader Tuesday that declaring Jerusalem as Israel's capital "would constitute a flagrant provocation to all Muslims, all over the world." Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II warned Trump specifically on any embassy move. British Prime Minister Theresa May said she planned to call Trump to discuss her country's support for a two-state solution.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday insisted the Trump administration sees "a very good opportunity" to achieve Middle East peace. Speaking to reporters in Brussels, he urged people to "listen carefully" to Trump's speech, and said the president is "very committed" to an Israeli-Palestinian deal.But Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian official, said Wednesday that Trump's expected recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital means "the peace process is finished" because Washington "has already pre-empted the outcome." She said that now "there is no way that there can be talks with the Americans."America's consulate in Jerusalem has ordered U.S. personnel and their families to avoid visiting Jerusalem's Old City or the West Bank, and urged American citizens in general to avoid places with increased police or military presence.The heads of local churches in Jerusalem wrote a letter to Trump expressing their concern about Wednesday's announcement.President Donald Trump's move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday could have deep repercussions across the region.Any recognition of Israel's control over the city will be welcomed by Israel, a close American ally, and be popular with pro-Israel evangelical Christian voters who make up a key part of Trump's base. But it could also trigger violence in the region, derail a developing U.S. Mideast peace plan before it even gets off the ground and infuriate key allies in the Arab world and in the West.Here is a look at why Jerusalem is such a sensitive issue:CONFLICTING CLAIMSIsrael claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians claim the city's eastern sector, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as the capital of a future independent state. These rival claims lie at the heart of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The conflict is focused largely on the Old City, home to Jerusalem's most important Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites, and in particular on a hilltop compound revered by Jews and Muslims. The compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, is the spot where the biblical Jewish Temples stood thousands of years ago and is considered the holiest site in Judaism. Today, it is home to the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, and the iconic gold-topped Dome of the Rock.While Israel controls the city and its government is based there, its annexation of east Jerusalem is not internationally recognized. The international community overwhelmingly says the final status of Jerusalem should be resolved through negotiations.WHY IS TRUMP DOING THIS?On the campaign trail, Trump took a strongly pro-Israel stance and promised to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv, where most countries keep their embassies, to Jerusalem. Since taking office, he has learned that such a move is easier to talk about than to carry out.Under American law, the president must sign a waiver every six months that leaves the embassy in Tel Aviv. In June, Trump renewed the waiver, as a string of predecessors has done. This week, another six-month deadline passed without Trump renewing it.U.S. officials say Trump will again sign the waiver but will also instruct the State Department on Wednesday to begin the multi-year process of moving the U.S. Embassy to the holy city. The officials say the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital will be an acknowledgement of "historical and current reality" rather than a political statement but that moving the embassy will not happen immediately. The officials spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss Trump's announcement beforehand.Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital could allow Trump to say that he kept a campaign promise. It also will thrill Israel, whose prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is one of Trump's biggest supporters on the global stage.WHAT EFFECT WILL HIS DECLARATION HAVE?On the ground, very little will change. Netanyahu's office and official residence are in Jerusalem, as are the country's parliament, Supreme Court and Foreign Ministry. Visiting world leaders immediately travel to Jerusalem for meetings with Israeli officials.Much of Jerusalem is an open city where Jews and Palestinians can move about freely, though a separation barrier built by Israel more than a decade ago slices through several Arab neighborhoods and requires tens of thousands of Palestinians to pass through crowded checkpoints to reach the center of the city.Interaction between the sides is minimal and there are large disparities between wealthier Jewish neighborhoods and impoverished Palestinian ones. In addition, most of the city's more than 300,000 Palestinians do not hold Israeli citizenship and instead are 'residents.'But a U.S. declaration carries deep symbolic meaning by essentially imposing a solution for one of the core issues in the conflict.HOW WILL THIS BE RECEIVED?Beyond the electoral concerns, there seems to be little upside for Trump in making a change.Trump likes to call an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement "the ultimate deal," and he has invested significant effort in laying the groundwork for a peace initiative in the coming months. His son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, is leading that effort and a close aide, Jason Greenblatt, has crisscrossed the region for talks with Israelis, Palestinians and other Arab leaders.The Palestinians have warned that changing the status of Jerusalem would mean the end of those peace efforts. They also have warned of mass street protests - something that could easily erupt into full-scale violence.International opposition to the move, including from key American allies, also has grown increasingly strident. In recent days, the European Union, Germany and France have all implored Trump not to take action on Jerusalem.The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation said changing Jerusalem's status would amount to "naked aggression" against the Arab and Muslim world, and the head of the Arab League said it would be a "dangerous measure that would have repercussions" across the entire Middle East.Perhaps most significantly, Saudi Arabia spoke out strongly against the possible American step. The Saudis are a key American ally necessary for any attempt to forge a region-wide peace.WILL THERE REALLY BE VIOLENCE?Israeli security officials say they are monitoring the situation and prepared for all scenarios. Israel and the Palestinians also maintain discreet security ties in the West Bank that have helped prevent violence from escalating in recent years.Still, much of the violence between Israel and the Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank over the past 20 years has been connected to tensions in the holy city.The city experienced deadly riots in 1996 after Israel opened a new tunnel in the Old City. The second Palestinian uprising erupted in 2000 after then-opposition leader Ariel Sharon visited the Temple Mount. More recently, the city experienced a wave of Palestinian stabbings in late 2015 in part because of growing numbers of visits by Jewish nationalists to the Temple Mount, and last summer, the city again experienced weeks of unrest when Israel tried to install security cameras next to the Al Aqsa Mosque after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli police officers.