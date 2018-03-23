Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving

PALM BEACH, Fla. --President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.
The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" - those who may require substantial medical treatment - "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality."
Trump received recommendations from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in February for dealing with transgender individuals serving in the military.
Trump surprised the Pentagon's leadership in a 2017 tweet when he declared he would reverse an Obama-era plan to allow transgender individuals to serve openly.
His push for the ban has been blocked by several legal challenges, and the Pentagon began allowing transgender recruits to seek enlistment in January.
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement, saying:
Today, the President rescinded his previous memorandum on transgender service in the military in order to allow Secretary Mattis to implement a new policy developed through extensive study by senior uniformed and civilian leaders, including combat veterans. The experts' study sets forth a policy to enhance our military's readiness, lethality, and effectiveness. On the advice of these experts, the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security have concluded that the accession or retention of individuals with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria-those who may require substantial medical treatment, including through medical drugs or surgery-presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality. This new policy will enable the military to apply well-established mental and physical health standards-including those regarding the use of medical drugs-equally to all individuals who want to join and fight for the best military force the world has ever seen. The Secretary of Defense's memorandum and accompanying report have been made public today.