POLITICS

Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving

Pres. Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican Senators on immigration in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Jan. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PALM BEACH, Fla. --
President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" - those who may require substantial medical treatment - "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality."

Trump received recommendations from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in February for dealing with transgender individuals serving in the military.

Trump surprised the Pentagon's leadership in a 2017 tweet when he declared he would reverse an Obama-era plan to allow transgender individuals to serve openly.

His push for the ban has been blocked by several legal challenges, and the Pentagon began allowing transgender recruits to seek enlistment in January.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement, saying:

Today, the President rescinded his previous memorandum on transgender service in the military in order to allow Secretary Mattis to implement a new policy developed through extensive study by senior uniformed and civilian leaders, including combat veterans. The experts' study sets forth a policy to enhance our military's readiness, lethality, and effectiveness. On the advice of these experts, the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security have concluded that the accession or retention of individuals with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria-those who may require substantial medical treatment, including through medical drugs or surgery-presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality. This new policy will enable the military to apply well-established mental and physical health standards-including those regarding the use of medical drugs-equally to all individuals who want to join and fight for the best military force the world has ever seen. The Secretary of Defense's memorandum and accompanying report have been made public today.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpu.s. & worldtransgendermilitary
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Chicago students in city, D.C. prepare for March for Our Lives 2018 rally
From Hollywood to Washington: Celebs who've held political office
Deportation imminent for veteran who served 2 tours in Afghanistan
Faces and names to know ahead of March for our Lives
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago students in city, D.C. prepare for March for Our Lives 2018 rally
Police: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in Aurora shootout
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
Twin babies found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
Deportation imminent for veteran who served 2 tours in Afghanistan
'Church that refuses to die' celebrates rebirth
Company offering 12-foot wide family-sized mattress
Show More
American family who died in Mexico 'went to sleep and never woke up,' cousin says
From service dogs to a prosthetic arm, Apple proposes 13 disability emojis
Northwest side students create portable shelters for homeless
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos