Trump prepares for State of the Union amid Russia investigation

President Donald Trump spent the weekend in Washington, D.C. to prepare for his first State of the Union address, scheduled for Tuesday evening.But as he prepared to lay out his plan for the next year, special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation continued to hang over his head.The president's address is expected to focus on five main areas: the economy, infrastructure, immigration, trade, and national security.The president will likely praise his tax cuts, as he did in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan Sunday.Trump may also further outline his plan for DACA recipients, young people brought to this country illegally as children.The address comes in the shadow of the ongoing Russia investigation and bombshell reports that Trump tried to fire Mueller last summer.Trump had previously denied that he planned to fire the investigator.Ken Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton for several years, spoke about that denial on ABC's "This Week.""You are now talking about something called lying to the American people, and I think that is something that Bob Mueller should look at," Starr said.