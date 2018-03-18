POLITICS

Russia collusion probe 'should never have been started,' Trump tweets

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump questioned the integrity of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation in a weekend tweetstorm. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
President Donald Trump questioned the integrity of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation in a weekend tweetstorm and doubled down on his claims that there was no collusion during the 2016 election.

"The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!" Trump tweeted late Saturday.


He followed up Sunday morning by claiming that Mueller's team was comprised of "13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and zero Republicans."

"Does anyone think this is fair?" Trump questioned. "And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!"



Some of Mueller's investigators have made contributions to Clinton and other Democratic political candidates, but those contributions were lawful, the Associated Press reported. Justice Department policy and federal service law both prohibit discrimination in the hiring of career positions on the basis of political party affiliation, the AP added.

In response to what some perceived as a threat to fire Mueller, several Senate Republicans voiced support for Mueller's investigation and urged Trump not to fire him during the Sunday morning talk circuit.

"I just hope it doesn't go there because it can't. We can't, in Congress, accept that. I would expect to see considerable pushback in the next couple of days urging the president not to go there. He can't go there," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said during an appearance on CNN.

"I don't see the president firing him. I think the White House has said 10 times, maybe more, that they are not going to fire Robert Mueller. They want him to be able to finish the investigation," Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told ABC on "This Week."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsthe white houserussiaPresident Donald Trumptwitterrobert mueller2016 electionu.s. & world
POLITICS
Illinois lawmakers anticipate SCOTUS sports betting decision
League of Women Voters help voters ahead of primary elections
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Facebook suspends data firm with Trump ties
More Politics
Top Stories
Loyola Ramblers beat Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in second round of NCAA Tournament
Police: Man found dead fell from 21st floor in the Loop
2 men shot while driving in Back of the Yards
Missing Pennsylvania girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
4 killed, 12 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday afternoon
5 adults, 4 children injured in crash after high speed police chase
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Show More
All 6 victims recovered in Florida bridge collapse
Prosecutors: Markham man allegedly killed estranged wife, abducted own children
Out-of-control pickup truck in Northlake injures 2, damages cars, restaurant
4 men wounded in Harvey strip club shooting
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
More News
Top Video
League of Women Voters help voters ahead of primary elections
Chicago Flower and Garden Show runs through Sunday
Loyola Ramblers beat Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in second round of NCAA Tournament
Brookfield Zoo initiative aims to make visits by children with disabilities easier
More Video