Trump signs several executive memos, including federal hiring freeze

President Donald Trump signed several executive memoranda Monday, including a federal hiring freeze.On what he designated as his first full working day in the Oval Office, President Trump did not issue any actions on immigration as he predicted he would during the campaign.Instead, the president ordered withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal. Later, in a meeting with union leaders, he vowed to negotiate deals with individual Asian nations to create American jobs."We're gonna put a lot of people back to work. We're going to use common sense and we're going to do it the way it's supposed to be done," Trump said.Trump also ordered a hiring freeze to reduce the federal workforce and another to ban aid to foreign-based non-government organizations that promote or finance abortions.Despite a promise made during his campaign, his day one actions did not include any affecting immigration policy. But his spokesman suggested related action already was underway."First and foremost the president's been very, very clear that we need to direct agencies to focus on those who are in this country illegally and have a record, a criminal record and pose a threat to the American people," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.Spicer held his first question-and-answer session with reporters. On Saturday, he disagreed with media reports that crowds for the Trump inauguration were not as large as those for Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 when photographic evidence proved the Obama crowds were bigger:ABC's JON KARL: Is it your intention to always tell the truth from that podium?SPICER: I'm going to come out here and tell you the facts as I know them and if we make a mistake I do my best to correct it.KARL: Do you have any corrections or clarifications of what you said Saturday?SPICER: We were trying to provide numbers that we had been provided. That wasn't like we made them up out of thin air."Later, Spicer was asked why the president was so obsessed with crowd size."Over and over again there's this constant attempt to undermine his credibility and the movement he represents," Spicer said.Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel - a former White House chief of staff - said the president and his administration have more important issues to worry about."The most important to do is create a relationship between the desk in the Oval Office and the kitchen table," Mayor Emanuel said.But Spicer called the media's treatment of his boss "frustrating.""There's this constant theme to undercut the enormous support that he has," Spicer said.Spicer also said the president would meet Monday night with House Speaker Paul Ryan to continue charting a course for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.