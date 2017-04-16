Trump to travel to Wisconsin Tuesday

President Donald Trump will travel to Wisconsin this week to speak at a local factory.The White House confirms the president will pay a visit to Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's home state on Tuesday.State Rep. Tod Ohnstad told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Trump will visit the Kenosha headquarters of a tool manufacturer named Snap-on.It will be the president's first visit to the state since taking office.The president is also expected to travel to Atlanta on April 28 to speak at the National Rifle Association's annual leadership forum. That's according to the organization.He pledged during the campaign to fight to protect the Second Amendment and was endorsed by the NRA.