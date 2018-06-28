POLITICS

Trump touts 13,000 possible new jobs at WI Foxconn plant

Trump was highlighting his economic policies Thursday by taking part in the ceremonial groundbreaking for a $10 billion Foxconn factory complex that may bring thousands of jobs to a state he barely carried in the 2016 presidential election.

MILWAUKEE (WLS) --
President Donald Trump visited southeastern Wisconsin Thursday to help break ground on a massive manufacturing plant for Foxconn.

Trump said the groundbreaking will lead to a huge factory that will create more than 13,000 jobs with the Taiwanese technology company, which is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer.

The company invested $10 billion in building the facility.

The president began the day at a private fundraiser while a group protesting the Trump Administration's immigration policies gathered outside.

In Mount Pleasant, more protestors voiced concerns about the environmental impact of the Foxconn plant.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said she was concerned about air pollution and plans to file suit against the EPA.

"...In this case, the U.S. EPA is putting a company's profit ahead of our natural resources and the public's health," Madigan said in a statement.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker dismissed the environmental concerns and said Foxconn will meet or exceed EPA guidelines.

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou said the plant will create a new identity for the area.

"Silicon Valley watch out. Wiscon Valley is coming," Gou said.
