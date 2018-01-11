Trump: Why allow immigrants from 's***hole countries'?

In an extraordinary Oval Office exchange, President Donald Trump questioned Thursday why the U.S. should permit immigrants from "s***hole countries" as he rejected a plan by a bipartisan group of senators that would have changed rules affecting entrants from Africa and Haiti, according to three people briefed on the conversation.Trump made the remark in a meeting as Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was explaining the outlines of an agreement that six senators had reached to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and bolster border security, the people said.Durbin explained that as part of that deal, a lottery for visas that has benefited people from African and other diverse nations would be ended. In exchange, Durbin said people would be allowed to stay in the U.S. who fled here after disasters hit their homes in places including El Salvador, Guatemala and Haiti.Trump specifically questioned why the U.S. would want to admit more people from Haiti. He also mentioned Africa and asked why more people from "s***hole countries" should be allowed into the U.S., the sources said.Asked about the remarks, White House spokesman Raj Shad defended the president but did not directly deny his remarks."Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people," Shad said.The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly describe the conversation.Some local politicians commented on Trump's remarks on Thursday."Just when you thought Donald Trump could not get any more racist, he digs down to an even deeper low," said Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky. "These vile comments are unacceptable and unbecoming of the Presidency. It is time for my Republican colleagues to say so. Enough is enough. Silence is complicity.""As an American, I am ashamed of the President. His comments are disappointing, unbelievable, but not surprising. We always knew that President Trump doesn't like people from certain countries or people or certain colors. We can now we say with 100% confidence that the President is a racist who does not share the values enshrined in our Constitution or Declaration of Independence," said Rep. Luis Gutierrez.