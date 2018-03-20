CHICAGO (WLS) --With the primary race down to the wire for the Democratic candidates for governor, voter turnout could be the key. Each candidate made sure to cast their own ballot.
Daniel Biss made it a family affair, voting in Evanston while giving his daughter a civics lesson in the booth.
"We feel great. It feel like there's a high turnout, a lot of new voters and a progressive electorate that wants a middle class governor," Biss said.
Chris Kennedy and his wife voted in Kenilworth, and then he planned to campaign through the day.
"I feel very confident going in today. I would say this, I realize as we come to the end of the campaign today that there's very little I can do to change the course of the outcome. My future is in the hands of the voters," he said.
JB Pritzker, who voted early, was making nearly a dozen stops including an Election Day tradition at Manny's Deli.
"So many people out voting, voting lines are good, it feels like our voters are getting out to vote, our field operation is going and things look really good, I'm excited. And thanks so much to everybody for being here," he said.
Political consultants said it could come down to Pritzker's $70 million personal investment or Kennedy's name recognition.
"It's always been good, that name in the African American community, so you could make an argument for him to win. You can make an argument for JB with $70 million and only 30-something percent to lose, and you could make a good argument for Daniel Biss to kind of leapfrog everybody," said Thom Serafin, political consultant.
"The frontrunner, so to speak, has spent $70 million and you're in a three-way race, so that is unbelievable. With all the benefits of having all the built-in infrastructure, that's sort of unbelievable," said political consultant Delmarie Cobb.
Early voting and absentee ballots suggest high turnout for Democrats and strong interest in the race, which could bode well for Kennedy and Biss. But Pritzker remains the frontrunner and if he loses many would consider that an upset.