University Park board calls for mayor to resign

The village board wants her to resign, but the mayor of south suburban University Park said Thursday she's not going anywhere. This comes in the wake of a federal investigation of the village's finances.The University Park Board of Trustees said they were first notified about the financial impropriety about a year ago, by the then village manager. The trustees said since then, they have learned that millions of dollars in village money is missing. They blame Mayor Vivian Covington.The mayor said she has nothing to do with that, she has done nothing wrong and she blames the village trustees for not doing their job.Covington said she has done nothing wrong with the village finances and said they were a mess when she was elected in 2011. She said the board had done nothing but block her attempts to fix the problem, when she tried to make cuts to balance the budget.The board, many of whom have been in office longer than the mayor herself, accused Covington of raiding TIF fund by setting up phony wire transfers, awarding village contracts to family and friends without board approval and refusing to comply with an audit of village finances.The dispute comes as the fed continue their investigation into any malfeasance, including confiscating Covington's laptop."Everybody's laptop was confiscated. The entire village. Everyone that had a laptop. The police chief, the village manager, everybody and their laptop. They came and they imaged them and that's what the message was to me. They're here and they're imaging the laptops," Covington said."I believe it's entirely fair to place this on the mayor's doorstep. First and foremost, she is the CEO of the village, as she so proudly proclaims. Second, if it's a singleSignature on the wire transfers, it is again, entirely fair to place this blame, entirely, on the mayor of the village of University Park. We have not received correct financial data since my time on the board," said Oscar Brown, University Park board member.Many residents said they are concerned about the financial situation of the village. Some of those who support Covington said this is all a political attempt to push responsibility about the village finances onto the mayor and not where it should rest, they said, with the board of trustees.Many members of the board of trustees will be up for election April 4.