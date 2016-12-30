MIKE PENCE

VP-elect Mike Pence visiting Chicago for fundraiser
Vice President-elect Mike Pence is visiting Chicago for a fundraiser Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrived in Chicago Friday morning to attend a fundraiser at the Chicago Club in the Loop.

Pence's motorcade pulled up at the Chicago Club at about 11 a.m. with prominent Illinois Republicans inside.

Protesters gathered outside the Chicago Club. They have called it an emergency protest against racism, bigotry and war. The groups say they do not want Vice-President-elect Pence to even be here in Chicago without holding, "the biggest protest possible."

The protesters say they are defending immigrants, Muslims and others. Cameras are not being allowed inside the private fundraiser, which costs $2,700 and up to attend.

Governor Bruce Rauner is traveling for the holiday season and would is not attending.
