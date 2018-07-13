Protesters disrupting Pence’s speech, shouted down with chants of USA, USA. escorted out by police. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/UPzhKqWFxo — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) July 13, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence flew in Chicago Friday morning for an event in Rosemont, Ill.Pence was the keynote speaker at an event at the Westin O'Hare Hotel. The vice president discussed the tax cuts and jobs act signed into law by President Donald Trump, specifically how they will impact Chicago and Illinois. He also took part in a panel discussion.The visit is the 17th stop in a multi-state tour that Vice President Mike Pence is making. It's being hosted by America First Policies, a non-profit organization founded by former Trump White House and campaign staffers.On Wednesday, Pence was in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The purpose is to talk about the impact locally and nationally of the president's tax cuts.Governor Bruce Rauner, who has publicly kept his distance from Trump, inctroduced Pence at the event.Supporters werevery excited to hear what Vice President Pence has to say."I am excited to see Mike Pence in person now because the tax cuts, I support that," said David Marentic, a student at Northwestern University. "I've been very conservative since I was a kid really.""It seems that Trump has forwarded his agenda in the last year that he has been in," said James Weaver Trump supporter. He has kept most of his promises already, or at least tried to keep them, without the Democrats trying to avoid it and push it out. I don't hate the Dems, I don't love the Republicans, but I want what's best for America."Protesters were being kept across the street from the hotel. A group calling itself Refuse Fascism led the rally. They brought "giant indictment signs" detailing what they call crimes the Trump/Pence Administration has committed against immigrants, women, gays and Muslims.Police said they were prepared.Protesters made their way into the event and interrupted Pence several times.