POLITICS

Vice Present Mike Pence speaks in Rosemont

EMBED </>More Videos

Vice President Mike Pence flies into Chicago Friday morning for an event in Rosemont, Ill. (WLS)

By
Vice President Mike Pence flew in Chicago Friday morning for an event in Rosemont, Ill.

Pence was the keynote speaker at an event at the Westin O'Hare Hotel. The vice president discussed the tax cuts and jobs act signed into law by President Donald Trump, specifically how they will impact Chicago and Illinois. He also took part in a panel discussion.

The visit is the 17th stop in a multi-state tour that Vice President Mike Pence is making. It's being hosted by America First Policies, a non-profit organization founded by former Trump White House and campaign staffers.

On Wednesday, Pence was in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The purpose is to talk about the impact locally and nationally of the president's tax cuts.

Governor Bruce Rauner, who has publicly kept his distance from Trump, inctroduced Pence at the event.

Supporters werevery excited to hear what Vice President Pence has to say.

"I am excited to see Mike Pence in person now because the tax cuts, I support that," said David Marentic, a student at Northwestern University. "I've been very conservative since I was a kid really."

"It seems that Trump has forwarded his agenda in the last year that he has been in," said James Weaver Trump supporter. He has kept most of his promises already, or at least tried to keep them, without the Democrats trying to avoid it and push it out. I don't hate the Dems, I don't love the Republicans, but I want what's best for America."

Protesters were being kept across the street from the hotel. A group calling itself Refuse Fascism led the rally. They brought "giant indictment signs" detailing what they call crimes the Trump/Pence Administration has committed against immigrants, women, gays and Muslims.

Police said they were prepared.

Protesters made their way into the event and interrupted Pence several times.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvice president mike pencemike penceBruce RaunertaxesRosemont
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
12 Russians indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
Trump pulls diplomatic backflip, praising May after barbs
More Politics
Top Stories
Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights
Innocent 82-year-old man shot in West Chatham
U of I student armed with gun shot by police in Champaign, Illinois, police say
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Armed robbers lock men, bound and gagged, inside hot garage
'Worst vacation ever': Teen stranded in ocean for 10 hours
12 Russians indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Man says Southwest workers left luggage in the rain
Show More
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
19-year-old West Rogers Park man shot in face dies
Disturbing video: Man shot in botched mob hit in New York
Mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200
There's only one Blockbuster store left in the United States
More News