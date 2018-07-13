POLITICS

Vice Present Mike Pence to speak in Rosemont Friday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

By
Vice President Mike Pence flies into Chicago Friday morning for an event in Rosemont, Ill.

Pence will be the keynote speaker at an event at the Westin O'Hare Hotel. The vice president is expected to discuss the tax cuts and jobs act signed into law by President Donald Trump, specifically how they will impact Chicago and Illinois. He will also take part in a panel discussion.

The visit is the 17th stop in a multi-state tour that Vice President Mike Pence is making. It's being hosted by America First Policies, a non-profit organization founded by former Trump White House and campaign staffers.

On Wednesday, Pence was in Cedar Rapids Iowa. The purpose is to talk about the impact locally and nationally of the president's tax cuts.

Governor Bruce Rauner, who has publicly kept his distance from Trump, will introduce Pence at the event.

Protesters are in Rosemont and police said they are prepared. A group calling itself Refuse Fascism is leading the rally. They are have brought giant indictments detailing what they call crimes the Trump/Pence Administration has committed against immigrants, women, gays and Muslims.
