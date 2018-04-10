WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

The first of two congressional hearings with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg began Tuesday afternoon with Zuckerberg telling lawmakers that the company didn't do enough to prevent harm.Zuckerberg is testifying in the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Wednesday. He agreed to testify after revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, gathered personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.Senators are expected to also ask him about Russian interference on his company's platform in the 2016 election.In testimony released Monday, Zuckerberg apologizes for the privacy scandal and for not recognizing Russian interference sooner.As Zuckerberg testified, a person wearing a blue and green pointy wig, aiming to look like a Russian troll. The person wore a red and blue Russian flag around his neck.Other protesters held up signs that said "Stop Corporate Spying."Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley noted that the crowd was not big by the standards of the gargantuan social network platform. But the hearing room was filled, with a line of hundreds of people waited down the hall and into the next office building.Zuckerberg visited with senators in closed-door meetings Monday, previewing the public apology he planned to give Congress on Tuesday after the Cambridge Analytica revelations.He's apologized many times already, to users and the public, but it is the first time in his career that he has gone before Congress.In the hearings, Zuckerberg will not only try to restore public trust in his company but also stave off federal regulation that some lawmakers have floated. In prepared testimony released Monday by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which he is expected to deliver Wednesday, Zuckerberg apologizes for fake news, hate speech, a lack of data privacy and Russian social media interference in the 2016 elections."We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," he says in the remarks. "It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."Zuckerberg is also expected to be asked about Russia's use of U.S. social media during the 2016 elections - a subject of several congressional investigations and special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference.In the statement, Zuckerberg addresses Russian election interference and acknowledges, as he has in the past, that the company was too slow to respond and that it's "working hard to get better." The company has said that as many as 146 million people may have received information from a Russian agency that's accused of orchestrating much of the cyber meddling in the election."We will continue working with the government to understand the full extent of Russian interference, and we will do our part not only to ensure the integrity of free and fair elections around the world, but also to give everyone a voice and to be a force for good in democracy everywhere," Zuckerberg continues.Twitter says it is endorsing the Honest Ads Act, a bipartisan bill designed to make online political advertisements more transparent by revealing who paid for them, among other information.Facebook recently came out in support of the bill. The company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is testifying before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday on users' data privacy and other issues, including foreign elections interference.Google, Facebook and Twitter were questioned last fall about Russian elections meddling through their platforms and all three were asked whether they'd support the bill. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.Facebook faces two new federal lawsuits for allegedly violating the trust of the millions of users whose personal data was shared with Cambridge Analytica.A California suit filed Monday seeks a court order to halt what it calls Facebook's unfair and deceptive business practices.A Delaware case filed Tuesday contends Facebook violated a 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission. It also names Cambridge Analytica and its business partners as defendants, alleging they committed fraud by using the social network to obtain personal data on at least 80 million Facebook users without their knowledge and consent.Both are seeking class-action status. Lawyers in the Delaware case say they are aware of about a dozen similar suits. Facebook had no comment, but referred to previous statements that called Cambridge Analytica's actions a breach of trust.