  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
POLITICS

Watch President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview on ABC this Wednesday

EMBED </>More News Videos

No questions were off limits in David Muir's interview with President Trump, airing this Wednesday on ABC. (ABC)

No questions were off limits in President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview, set to air on ABC this Wednesday. World News Tonight anchor David Muir asked Trump wide-ranging questions about his presidency in the hour-long primetime special.

Watch President Trump: The First Interview Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and this station.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpABCABC News
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump admin orders EPA media blackout, contract freeze
Trump signs several executive memos, including federal hiring freeze
Illinois asks Congress to avoid hasty 'Obamacare' action
Women's march organizers hope participants stay engaged
More Politics
Top Stories
Prosecutors: Dean at South Side school sexually assaulted student
Police surround Bartlett home after shooting, gas smell
Feds find $20 million in a mattress box spring
Video shows teen attacking fellow Stevenson HS student on bus
Trump to move on border security, immigration enforcement
Car stolen with 10-year-old boy inside in Hermosa
Illinois twin baby girls have different skin colors
Show More
Chicago 16th most rat and roach infested city in U.S.
Teen allegedly extorts thousands from teacher he was having sex with
Police: Man whose sentence was commuted by Obama 'executed'
1 year after ABC7 executive producer murdered, ranch owner has lost majority of business
Video, audio released in Kajuan Raye police shooting
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Formerly bullied, Chicago woman works to boosts self-esteem of youth
Video, audio released in Kajuan Raye police shooting
1 year after ABC7 executive producer murdered, ranch owner has lost majority of business
More Video