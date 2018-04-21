Weekend Watch: Garry McCarthy's false claims about Chicago crime

Chicago's former top cop Garry McCarthy, who is now seeking to unseat former boss Mayor Rahm Emanuel, claimed on his campaign website that shootings and murders cost city taxpayers more than the city spends on everything else combined.
The Better Government Association's Kiannah Sepeda-Miller visited the ABC7 studio to talk about how McCarthy grossly overestimated the cost of shootings in Chicago in efforts to poke at Rahm Emanuel's vulnerabilities.
McCarthy, who frequently points out that shooting and murder rates were lower under his watch, has attempted to brand Emanuel as failure for not doing more to protect the city from gun violence
But the research McCarthy used to make his calculation doesn't support his claim because it attempts to calculate on the total societal cost of firearm homicides and shootings--not the cost to city government specifically.
