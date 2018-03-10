BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION

Weekend Watch: Navy Pier and open records laws

EMBED </>More Videos

The Better Government Association is looking at Navy Pier and open records laws. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
In a major decision in the fight for government transparency, a Cook County judge recently ruled in favor of the Better Government Association's claim that Navy Pier should be subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the state's open records law.

The judge made the ruling even though the pier is now run as a non-profit entity, which is separate -- on paper at least -- from its former government overseer, the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (McPier).

The ruling says, in essence, that organizations can't avoid open records laws by changing governance structure when they (A) sit on public land, which the pier does, (B) take public dollars, which the pier does, and (C) perform a quasi-government function, which the pier does.

Read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnavy pierbetter government association
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Illinois tax system
Weekend Watch: What voters should know before March primary
Weekend Watch: J.B. Pritzker's philanthropy
Weekend Watch: Cook County property tax system
More better government association
POLITICS
Question swirl around Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
Wisconsin governor candidate breastfeeds in campaign ad
Trump to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un by May
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead in Joliet shooting at Izzy's Bar, suspect facing charges
Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks
Man, 31, found stabbed in West Side apartment
Rash of break-ins in University Park Metra parking lots under investigation
IRS scammer calls Texas police officer by mistake
7 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening
Father of 3 on life support as police investigate Robbins shooting
California police officer killed, another wounded in standoff
Show More
Martin Shkreli, 'Pharma Bro,' gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
Illinois AG candidate under fire for remarks about gay adoption
Question swirl around Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un
State Department warns about travel to Playa del Carmen
Fire official: Box of lithium batteries explodes in Uptown post office
More News
Top Video
Lentil recipes for National Nutrition Month
Rash of break-ins in University Park Metra parking lots under investigation
'Fight For Air Climb' to be held Sunday at Presidential Towers in Chicago
IRS scammer calls Texas police officer by mistake
More Video